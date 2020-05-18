Arnold Schwarzenegger opens up about his emergency open-heart surgery

Arnold Schwarzenegger, who stunned cinemagoers with his indestructible titular role in the 1984 film 'The Terminator', has been vocal about his health scares in the past.

The actor opened up about his emergency open-heart surgery Sunday in an uplifting virtual commencement speech for graduates who are stuck at home amid COVID-19.

Comparing his experience with the world's current situation, the 72-year-old said: 'I can promise you that this virus won't be the last obstacle you face. But it can help you prepare for the next one.

Arnold then recounted his 2018 surgery, which was originally supposed to be a noninvasive procedure to install a heart valve.



The 'Predator' star detailed: 'They said they broke through the heart wall, and there was internal bleeding, and I could have died if they didn't open up my sternum and do open-heart surgery.'

He gave the speech for ATTN, saying: 'That's what I was shooting for. So, I started declaring little victories. After I did the first 500 steps with the walker, I declared victory. After I had an appetite again to eat normal, I declared victory.'



Arnold added: 'No matter how successful you are, life will throw obstacles in your path like it was with my heart surgery or like with your graduation now.

'But if you have a very clear vision like I talked about earlier, of exactly what you want to do, and who you want to be, you can go and find a way around all of those obstacles.'

Arnold then managed to shade Donald Trump, as he continued: 'Think back over the last four years, the struggle that you went through to get this degree now...