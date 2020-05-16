ICC's cricket committee to mull over future protocols for cricketers

Photo: Geo.tv

KARACHI: The Cricket Committee of International Cricket Council, headed by former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble, will meet on Monday via video-conference to discuss the protocols cricketers will have to follow when they return to the cricket field following the COVID-19 outbreak.

A source in the ICC confirmed to Geo.tv that the medical advisory committee, headed by Dr Peter Harcourt, will also join the video conference to share ideas on how to move forward in the aftermath of the pandemic.

The cricket committee is likely to discuss whether to allow application of saliva and sweat to shine the ball and will take the medical committee’s input on the matter to discuss if it is unsafe.

The medical panel, last month, had discussed the dangers of using saliva to polish the ball during the chief executives’ committee meeting.

The topic has been under discussion in cricketing circles since the outbreak began and people started discussing safety measures. The Australian government has already placed a ban on the use of sweat or saliva to shine the ball.

Pakistan’s former captain Waqar Younis says it will be difficult for players to avoid something which has become their habit over the years. Another former all-rounder, Azhar Mahmood, had said that ICC should provide some alternate if use of sweat of saliva is to be banned.

Australian manufacturers Kookaburra are believed to have developed a wax applicator that could be used to shine balls without using saliva. According to sources, the artificial substance is also likely to be discussed in the cricket committee’s meeting on Monday.

Besides Kumble, the cricket panel includes Andrew Strauss, Mahela Jayawardene, Rahul Dravid, Tim May, Mickey Arthur, Ranjan Madugalle and Shaun Pollock.

The cricket committee, with inputs from medical panel, will also discuss if they have to tell the cricketers to avoid traditional celebrations following any success during the match. They will also share views on players’ training protocols before they return for competitive cricket.

The committee will forward its suggestions for further approval to the ICC board which is scheduled to meet on May 28.