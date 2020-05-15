Prince William and Harry pen heartfelt letter to Princess Diana’s charity

Prince William and Prince Harry are coming together for a noble cause of supporting their late mother Princess Diana’s charity.



A charity named The Diana Award revealed on Thursday that the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, has penned a letter to them, voicing full support.

"I wanted to write to send my support and thanks to all the staff, volunteers and supporters of The Diana Award. My brother and I remain ever appreciative of the work you do to foster, develop and support young people, particularly at this time of uncertainty," the letter from William read.

"Whilst you are finding yourselves adapting to new ways of working there is no doubt that your support for young people, through what will be anxious and unsettling times for many, is as important as ever,” it added.

"This comes with my very best wishes for good health to you and your families over the coming weeks,” William concluded.

The Duke’s letter was announced by the organisation with immense gusto.

"We've received a lovely message from HRH the Duke of Cambridge. Thank you to the Duke and the Duke of Sussex for all your support over the years and now in this uncertain time. We're incredibly grateful for all of our supporters (including you reading this right now) for making it possible for us to help young people change the world. We hope this brightens your day - it certainly did ours! @kensingtonroyal @sussexroyal,” the charity wrote on Instagram.