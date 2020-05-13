Rita Wilson after coronavirus recovery: 'You assume bad things happen to others'

American singer Rita Wilson after recovering from the novel coronavirus is uncovering a bitter reality about the infectious disease.

During an interview with Health magazine, Rita related her coronavirus results to her past cancer diagnosis.

“You always think that bad things happen to other people— until it happens to you, and you realise you’re not immune to it,” she said.

“It was similar with my breast cancer diagnosis. While all this was going on, I actually said to Tom, ‘Before breast cancer, it was a thing that was sort of in the distance or something that happens to other people.’”

“And then I said, ‘But I don’t feel that way anymore. I mean, who’s to say we won’t get [Covid-19]? And then we got it. It was so strange,” she added.

The Sleepless in Seattle actor had gone through a double mastectomy in 2015 a month after getting diagnosed with breast cancer. She fully recovered later during the same year.

She detailed how following her cancer diagnosis, she had come to terms with a ‘new normal’: “Once you realise that there’s something in you that is trying to kill you, you have to accept that there’s going to be a new normal.”

“Look, I’m five years clean now, and it evolves. When it first happens, you’re like, ‘What is this?’ It’s different. I’m so thankful that there is reconstruction. I’m healthy today. I am not going to take it for granted, and I’m not going to mess with it.”

Rita along with her husband and actor Tom Hanks had been diagnosed with the coronavirus during their Australia tour in March this year. The couple returned home to the US following a two-week recovery period.