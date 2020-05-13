Sophie Turner's harrowing shower scene in 'Survive' stuns fans

Hollywood actor Sophie Turner stripped completely naked as she filmed a harrowing shower scene for her new thriller series, 'Survive'.



The 'Game Of Thrones' actress, who plays Jane in the show, is seen sitting in the shower as she appears transfixed on a razor while showering.

In the scene, the actress can be seen showering and lathering her legs with soap before shaving them with the razor.

'Survive' follows Jane, who once discharged from the facility gets on a plane which crashes into snow-topped mountains and is one of only two survivors.

While discussing the series, Sophie had previously told: 'The subject matter is so important to me, so everything felt like that's where I needed to go.'

'[This character] is very set on duping her way out of this facility, and she's going to go kill herself.'

'She's incredibly depressed, she doesn't feel like there's any hope. But she ends up fighting for a life she didn't want to live in the first place.'

She continued: 'I tried to come at it from as truthful a point of view as I could, just from my past experiences.



