Gigi Hadid left Zayn Malik totally smitten on their first date: She’s really classy

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik finally ended their on-again, off-again relationship status, after reconciling in December and announcing that they are all set to welcome a baby girl.

The duo were involved in a whirlwind romance since 2015, breaking up and reuniting time and again.

In an earlier interview to Evening Standard, Malik revealed unshared details about his first date with Hadid, stating that he was totally smitten by her.

"It went really nice," the former One Direction star gushed about his first outing with the supermodel.

"She’s a very intelligent woman. She knows how to carry herself. She’s quite classy and that. She’s not, like, arrogant in any way, she’s confident. She carries it well. She’s cool."

This was when Hadid had just broken up with Joe Jonas, who is now happily married to Sophie Turner.

Revealing what made her fall for Malik, Hadid said, "I would say his brain. For the first time, we are both in a relationship where we have very similar interests outside of work and that is really important. We cook a lot together and do art together and we’re each other’s best friends. We both feel we can talk about anything and learn a lot from one another."

