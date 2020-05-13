Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage heading for a breakdown?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West will file for a divorce next year, bookies predicted amid rumours and speculations about the couple.

After six years of marriage, the couple's relationship reportedly going through a rough page, while they both are quarantining together inside their Los Angeles home with their four children.



Previously, it was reported that the two were at loggerheads in quarantine and were even staying on opposite sides of their home.



It could be another catastrophic year for the Kardashian family after the clan has already faced many ups and downs in recent months.



A media outlet, citing sources, reported that Kim and Kanye's marriage could be heading for a breakdown.

According to reports, Kanye is blaming Kim for their most recent fights and has opted to escape to the studio while Kim juggles law school, her cosmetic and shapewear brands, and the kids.



As per bookies, the latest odds for the couple to divorce at are 4-1 which means there is a likely chance it could happen.