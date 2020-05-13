close
Tue May 12, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 13, 2020

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage heading for a breakdown?

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, May 13, 2020

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West will file for a divorce next year, bookies  predicted amid rumours and speculations about the couple.

After six years of marriage, the couple's relationship  reportedly going through a rough page, while they both are quarantining together inside their Los Angeles home with their four children.

Previously, it was reported that the two were at loggerheads in quarantine and were even staying on opposite sides of their home.

It could be another catastrophic year for the Kardashian family after the clan has already faced many ups and downs in recent months.

A media outlet,  citing sources, reported that Kim and Kanye's marriage could be heading for a breakdown.

According to reports, Kanye is  blaming Kim for their most recent fights and has opted to escape to the studio while Kim juggles law school, her cosmetic and shapewear brands, and the kids.

As per bookies, the latest odds for the couple to divorce at are 4-1 which means there is a likely chance it could happen.

