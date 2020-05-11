Selena Gomez's loving tribute to mom Mandy Teefey on Mother’s Day

Selena Gomez pays rich tribute to mom Mandy Teefey on Mother’s Day

US singer Selena Gomez, who shares a close bond with mother, paid a rich tribute to her mom Mandy Teefey on Mother’s Day.



The Lose You To Love Me singer turned to Instagram and shared her childhood photo with mother and wrote, “I love this woman more than anyone could ever know.. happy mommas day!”

In the photo, Selena could be seen sitting next to her mother and looking directly at the camera with a cute smile.



Mandy dropped lovable comment on Selena’s endearing post. She wrote, “Love you, too. XOXO”

Mandy was 16 when Selena was born and currently, she is busy raising awareness among pregnant teens through charity.

She took to Instagram and wrote, “I'm Mothering Up for young moms that need our support.”

In the photo, Mandy posted she looked exactly like daughter Selena.

