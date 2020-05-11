Princess Diana’s butler thinks Prince Harry married Meghan Markle ‘because she's like Diana’ Photo: Daily Mirror and britannica

Many royal fans see an uncanny resemblance between Princess Diana and Meghan Markle, to the point where many insiders, including Princess Diana’s former butler, believe it might have played a part in their marriage.

During his interview with Closer magazine, Princess Diana’s former butler Burrell revealed, "Harry went for and married Meghan because she's like Diana.” He also went on to say, “both women who would always stand up for what they believe in and wouldn't be pushovers."

Even though Burrell believe both women are headstrong, if Meghan were to have met Princess Diana in person, there is a possibility the two would have butted heads.

"I think, possibly, they would have clashed” because "I imagine it would have been two strong, independent women with different views on things—it would have been a battle between Meghan's way and Diana's way."

Burrell worked for the princess for over 10 years, up till the point of her death, and albeit Meghan is no carbon copy of the late princess Burrell believed Meghan was perhaps more tech savvy coming into the marriage as compared to Princess Diana.

"I think the main difference between them is that Meghan has a game plan, whereas Diana was young and naive," he added. "Diana did the book with Andrew Morton and courted the press over the years because she didn't have a voice. And her strong-mindedness meant she cared and she felt the people of the country had a right to know what had gone on behind closed doors."