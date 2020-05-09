Johnny Depp refers to his legal battle with Amber Heard in new video

Johnny Depp has shared only six Instagram posts and collected over 4 million followers within days after joining the platform.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor has shared only six posts on his Instagram since he joined the video and photo sharing app.



In the latest post, the actor shared a video of him playing guitar.

"Sending you all my love and thank you for staying on this long road with me," he captioned his video.

While he did not mention his former wife Amber Heard in the caption, his fans think that he was referring to his legal battle with the ex-wife.

Amber accused him of subjecting her to torture after the couple split, a claim that Depp denied.

Daily Mail recently obtained audio conversations of the former couple which suggested that Depp had been on the received end of the violence.