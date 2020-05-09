close
Sat May 09, 2020
World

Web Desk
May 9, 2020

How Meghan Markle, Prince Harry celebrated Archie's first birthday

World

Web Desk
Sat, May 09, 2020
How Meghan Markle, Prince Harry celebrated Archie’s first birthday. Photo: Parade

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie recently turned one and amid the harrowing pandemic, the parents opted for a private celebration which was reportedly a grand event.

According to a report by PEOPLE, Archie had a “smash cake” which he was able to dig in on his own. "They are celebrating as a family focused on Archie and being together," the source explained.

"They’ll have a smash cake and Zooms with family and friends. It’s been beautiful weather, so perhaps a family stroll with the dogs.”

During an interview with ELLE, Prince Harry and Meghan’s friends revealed that the couple are having a "happy and love-filled time" with their little bundle of joy. The pair wish to work alongside a number of charities in an attempt to meet “children’s most urgent needs during the global pandemic."

In order to commemorate the event of their son’s birth, Meghan Markle partnered with the Save the Children UK foundation to help raise funds for children in need. 

View this post on Instagram

"Duck! Rabbit!" with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex (and Harry, The Duke of Sussex behind the camera), read to their son Archie for his 1st birthday. Happy Birthday, Archie! . Thank you #DuchessMeghan for helping us to raise urgent funds for our coronavirus appeal by reading "Duck! Rabbit" by @akrfoundation, illustrated by @tlichtenheld (published by @chroniclekidsbooks). . As the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, children’s lives are being turned upside down. By donating to Save with Stories, you can support the most vulnerable families in the UK and around the world by helping to provide early learning packs, supermarket vouchers, essential household items and virus protection. . Please donate today by visiting our website. Link in bio. . Or you can text STORIES to 70008 to give a one-off donation of £5. . Together, we can help families get through this. . You can only donate via text from a UK mobile. You’ll be billed £5 plus standard rate text message. We receive 100% of your donation. By texting STORIES you agree to calls about fundraising appeals, campaigns, events and other ways to support. Include NO PHONE to opt out of calls. Queries? 02070126400. Read our Privacy Policy savethechildren.org.uk/privacy The Save the Children Fund is a charity registered in England and Wales (213890) and Scotland (SC039570) . #SaveWithStoriesUK #SaveWithStories #GrowingThroughThis

A post shared by Save The Children UK (@savechildrenuk) on



