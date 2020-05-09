How Meghan Markle, Prince Harry celebrated Archie’s first birthday. Photo: Parade

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie recently turned one and amid the harrowing pandemic, the parents opted for a private celebration which was reportedly a grand event.

According to a report by PEOPLE, Archie had a “smash cake” which he was able to dig in on his own. "They are celebrating as a family focused on Archie and being together," the source explained.

"They’ll have a smash cake and Zooms with family and friends. It’s been beautiful weather, so perhaps a family stroll with the dogs.”

During an interview with ELLE, Prince Harry and Meghan’s friends revealed that the couple are having a "happy and love-filled time" with their little bundle of joy. The pair wish to work alongside a number of charities in an attempt to meet “children’s most urgent needs during the global pandemic."

In order to commemorate the event of their son’s birth, Meghan Markle partnered with the Save the Children UK foundation to help raise funds for children in need.







