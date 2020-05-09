Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit to get turned into a movie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now going to have a film based on their life as well

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal lives were no less than a juicy Hollywood drama, which is why their story is the hottest topic in the media currently.

And after news of an explosive tell-all biography, word on the street is that the couple is now going to have a film based on their life as well.

The film’s plot is nothing less than an enthralling fairy-tale with an actor being set up with a real-life prince on a blind date.

The big announcement was made by Lifetime on Friday who said the flick, titled Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace, will encircle the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to step down as senior members of the royal family.

As per TVLine, the official synopsis revealed that the film is about, “The couple’s controversial conscious uncoupling from the crown, after the birth of their son Archie” and “details the struggles of the new parents and unique challenges of being part of the royal family, which ultimately led Harry and Meghan to give up their royal ties to forge a new life on their own terms.”

As of yet, details about the film still remain under wraps.

While Parisa Fitz-Henley, Tiffany Marie Smith and Murray Fraser and Charlie Field had essayed the roles of Meghan and Harry respectively in the previous films Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance and Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal, we still don’t know if the actors would be getting considered for the roles once again or not.