'Harry Potter' star Rupert Grint welcomes baby girl with girlfriend Georgia Groome

Harry Potter star Rupert Grint and his girlfriend Georgia Groome are parents to a beautiful baby girl now.



The couple welcomed their little bundle of joy on Thursday, sources confirmed to E! News.

"Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl," the couple's rep shared with the outlet.

"We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time,” it added.

The news about Groome’s pregnancy was announced earlier this month after she was spotted debuting her baby bump during an outing in London.

"Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby and would please ask for privacy at this time," a source told E! News at the time.

Grint and Groome have been involved in an off-and-on relationship since a decade.

In an earlier interview with The Guardian, Grint opened up about how he would like to start a family, "I'd like to settle down and have kids soon.”