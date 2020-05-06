close
Wed May 06, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
May 6, 2020

Faisal Edhi tests negative for COVID-19, says son

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, May 06, 2020
The News/Files

KARACHI:  Social worker and head of Pakistan’s largest charity organisation, Faisal Edhi has tested negative for coronavirus, his son Saad Edhi said Tuesday. 

Faisal had travelled to Lahore and then to Islamabad, where he met Prime Minister Imran Khan on April 15 and donated Rs10 million on behalf of his organization for PM’s COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Later, on the advice of his personal physician, PM Imran also got himself tested for the virus, which turned out to be negative.

Saad said that his father's test came positive on April 21 after which he went into self-quarantine. "He is currently residing in Islamabad."

Speaking to Geo News over the phone, Faisal had mentioned that he started experiencing severe headaches and fever on April 16 after which he went for coronavirus testing.

Son, staffers test negative

Saad had said that he and other staff members, who recently interacted with him, have tested negative for the second time.

“Other family members, who are in Karachi, were not tested since they showed no symptoms,” Saad said, requesting that people should pray for Faisal Edhi’s speedy recovery.

