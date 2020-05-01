British-Pakistani Dr Nasir Khan passes away after battle with COVID-19 infection

MANCHESTER: Yet another British-Pakistani doctor has lost his life to the deadly coronavirus, which has killed more than 235,000 people across the world and over 26,000 in the UK alone.

A consultant physician at the Royal Bolton Hospital, Dr Nasir Khan — who was in his 40s, lived on the outskirts of Greater Manchester near Bolton, and was born in Karachi — was well-respected among the British health practitioners.

Dr Khan contracted the COVID-19 virus while working on the frontline, where he developed the symptoms before being admitted to the hospital a few weeks ago, where he spent two weeks on a ventilator. He passed away Tuesday evening.

Conservative Friends of NHS (National Health Service) Chairperson Dr Ashraf Chohan confirmed the news on his social media.

"Dr Nasir Khan a British Pakistani NHS consultant of medicine in Bolton hospital passed away today due to COVID19.” Dr Chohan said on Twitter.

Another British-Pakistani medic, Dr Shahnila Nadir, said she was "devastated at the loss of a close friend, brother and colleague".

"Dr Nasir khan was working as MAU consultant in Royal Bolton Hospital and was in ICU for 2 weeks. He was in his early 40s and has 3 little kids," she wrote.

"COVID-19 has ruined so many families. Very sad day for all of us."

Tracey Howard, who has worked with Dr Khan, said he was "one of the kindest doctors I've known".

"He was our Acute Medical Consultant. He always had a smile on his face, was very polite and respectful to all. One amazing person," she said, saying the doctors' community lost "an amazing friend" and that her "thoughts and prayers go to his family".



In a statement, The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust said Dr Khan "was one of our locum doctors who worked on one of the Trust’s medical wards at our Dewsbury and District Hospital site".

The hospital's chief executive, Martin Barkley, praised the late medic, saying he was a "valued member of the team". His colleagues "have spoken of his incredibly positive nature, his kindness and his compassion for his patients".

"He also showed fantastic leadership: he was absolutely dedicated to the well-being of the junior staff he was working with, and his thoughtfulness and considerate manner shone out to everyone who met him," Barkley added, noting that the British flag at the hospitals was flying at half-mast to honour him.

The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals' statement also included a message from Dr Khan's son, Mahad Ali Khan.

“He was incredibly strong and we always turned to him for support, as he was a shining light of guidance. He was compassionate, humble and loyal. He had always put his family and friends before himself and was extremely giving," Mahad said.

"He would always look for the slightest of excuses to help those in need. His hard-working nature and charming personality allowed him to make life even more enjoyable. We strive to achieve the greatness that was my dad and fulfill the dreams he has left behind. Miss you dad."

Speaking to The News, consultant dermatologist Dr Saif ul Malkook said: "I have worked with and known Dr. Khan for years and he was one of the kindest doctors I have known. We are completely heartbroken to hear the news that he is no more”.

A general physician, Dr Ansar Hayat, told The News that Dr Khan "earned a lot of respect from his colleagues".

"He was loved by all nurses, healthcare [professionals], and therapy staff alike. He had an incredibly positive and joyful nature and was always seen to be smiling and making jokes on the ward. So sad to hear about his demise,” Dr Hayat added.

According to Dr Ashfaq Hussain, the late Dr Khan "went above and beyond for his patients".

"He would commute an hour from Bolton to attend work at Dewsbury Hospital and would often stay in hospital accommodation throughout the week," Dr Hussain added.

"He was an inspiration for junior doctors. I still can’t believe he is no more."

Multiple healthcare workers, including NHS staff, and frontline medics, including British-Pakistani doctors and nurses, have lost their lives to the deadly virus.

An online fundraising page has been set up to help support Dr Nasir Khan’s family.