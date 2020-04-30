close
Thu Apr 30, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 30, 2020

Directors share new behind-the-scene 'Avengers: Endgame' images and clips

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Apr 30, 2020

"Avengers: Endgame"  directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo have revealed multiple behind-the-scenes photos and clips from the sets of the film on its first birthday. 

The directors behind the super-hit film participated in a watch-along session for the superhero blockbuster on Twitter and shared various details about the production.

Russo brothers said that the crane shot revealing Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter dancing together was their favorite image from the film, adding that there was a time when Rogers was going to be the 'Soul Stone'.

They also shared special clips showing several of the Avengers who will not appear in subsequent movies, including Iron Man and Captain America.

