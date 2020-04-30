Photo: File

Tributes pour in as Bollywood loses another one of its stars, Rishi Kapoor who passed away early morning on Thursday.



The news of his death was confirmed by Amitabh Bachchan, whose heartbreaking tweet has left fans aching:

“He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed !”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also penned a farewell note for the late star on Twitter: "Multifaceted, endearing and lively...this was Rishi Kapoor Ji. He was a powerhouse of talent. I will always recall our interactions, even on social media. He was passionate about films and India’s progress. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti."



Priyanka Chopra also took to Twitter after hearing the news: "My heart is so heavy. This is the end of an era. #Rishisir your candid heart and immeasurable talent will never be encountered again. Such a privilege to have known you even a little bit. My condolences to Neetu maam, Ridhima, Ranbir and the rest of the family. Rest in peace Sir."

Akshay Kumar also paid tribute to the late actor: "It seems like we’re in the midst of a nightmare...just heard the depressing news of #RishiKapoor ji passing away, it’s heartbreaking. He was a legend, a great co-star and a good friend of the family. My thoughts and prayers with his family."

Actor Rajinikanth also turned to Twitter, paying his final respects to his ‘dearest friend’: “Heartbroken ... Rest In Peace ... my dearest friend #RishiKapoor.”





Indian National Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also expressed his sorrow over the demise of another Bollywood legend passing away.

“This is a terrible week for Indian cinema, with the passing of another legend, actor Rishi Kapoor. A wonderful actor, with a huge fan following across generations, he will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans all over the world, at this time of grief,” he tweeted.

Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty also paid homage to the departed soul: "Waking up to a news like this is gut-wrenching! A Legendary actor, loved by millions of people around the world has just left us. Your style, brilliance, your smile & joie de vivre... will be dearly missed, Rishi ji You legacy will live for years to come."

The actor was hospitalised on Wednesday after he complained of having difficulty in breathing.

His brother, Randhir Kapoor had said the actor who had been suffering from cancer, complained of breathing problems after which he was rushed to the hospital.

Kapoor made his debut as an actor back in 1970, working for his father raj Kapoor’s film Mera Naam Joker and went to reign over the industry with his several romantic lead roles.

Kapoor’s death comes only a day after actor Irrfan Khan breathed his last in Mumbai on Wednesday.