Irrfan Khan demise: Danny Boyle says actor played pivotal role in ‘Slumdog Millionaire’s Oscar win

Irrfan Khan’s tragic demise has left a deep void within the film fraternity and the world of cinematic arts.

As the Piku actor is being remembered by artists around the globe, the latest to pay tribute is Danny Boyle, who directed Khan in famed movie Slumdog Millionaire.

In an interview with BBC, Boyle recalled Khan’s contribution to Slumdog’s massive Oscar victory.

"Irrfan was a wonderful actor and a pivotal figure in the making of Slumdog Millionaire."



He added, "It wasn't a huge role, and in fact on paper it was even less rewarding-looking.

"But Irrfan saw the possibility of guiding our audience - with his dignity, his grace, his charm, his intelligence and his calmness - through this crossword puzzle of an idea of a film."

Boyle recalled the words 'get that guy' while speaking how we was recommended to cast Khan in the film by a studio executive.

Irrfan Khan succumbed to colon infection and passed away on Wednesday, leaving the world in a deep state of shock.

He was diagnosed with neuroendocine tumour in 2018, for which he went on a brief sabbatical in London to seek treatment.

He last starred in Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium, alongside Radhika Merchant and Kareena Kapoor.