Johnny Depp accused of assaulting Amber Heard in leaked 911 call

The female caller could be heard saying that Johnny Depp had allegedly hit Amber Heard

The battle between former couple Amber Heard and Johnny Depp is fueling by the day as new evidence has now come to surface.



A recording of a 911 call, made by a friend of Heard, the night of their blow-out fight that ended their marriage, claimed that she had been victim of physical abuse.

Timestamped around 8:30pm on May 21, 2016, the female caller could be heard saying that Depp had allegedly hit her, ripped out her hair and attempted to suffocate her.

“Hi, I need to report an assault right now happening at 849 Broadway at the Eastern building, it’s penthouse three,” the caller, who asks to keep herself anonymous, says in the recording.

“Send somebody up there please,” she adds.

However, lawyers of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor have quashed the claims, stating the call instead makes Heard’s allegations dubious.

Depp’s attorney argued that the call was recorded at 10:00pm in police logs, and was not made by Heard’s male friend iO Tillet Wright, who had claimed to have called the cops that night.

They argued further that this discrepancy was evidence of Depp getting set up by Heard’s friends.

Adam Waldman told Daily Mail: “Quite simply this was an ambush, a hoax. They set Mr. Depp up by calling the cops but the first attempt didn’t do the trick.”

On the other hand, the Aquaman actor’s lawyers shrugged off Waldman’s statement as “fantasies.”

Meanwhile, a lawyer for Wright claims that he had called 911 from New York and had enlisted another friend to make the call from Los Angeles.

The recording has been submitted to the court as part of evidence in Depp’s $50million defamation case against Heard in Virginia.

Heard was sued by her ex-husband over a Washington Post op-ed she wrote in 2018 where she termed herself a victim of domestic abuse. While the actor hadn’t taken any name in the piece, Depp insists that it strongly inferred that he had been hinted as the perpetrator.