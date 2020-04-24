Angelina Jolie's crucial message: Actress gives an update on her family

Angelina Jolie gave an update on her family on Thursday amid the coronavirus pandemic, saying: "We're all locked in, we're doing all right."



The Oscar-winning actress and activist spoke with Felsenthal during the TIME 100: Finding Hope virtual summit, which gathered the world’s top leaders to discuss the new realities of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During her powerful segment with Time editor in chief, the actress described how the pandemic is affecting the world's children, her work with refugees and how to band together in order to get through it all.

"I spend so many years working with refugees around the world," she said. "Honestly, of course it’s upsetting, but they’ve also taught me so much about resilience, about family, about what life is truly about. I’ve seen people overcome unsurmountable odds with so much grace and love. I believe in humanity, I have hope, I really think we can afford not to have hope. As long as people are aware of how to help and what to do, they will."

The 44-year-old actress said that, much like the rest of the world, she and her family have been staying at home.

"We're all locked in, we're doing all right," she said with a smile.

Jolie, who shares six kids with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt -- 18-year-old Maddox, 16-year-old Pax, 15-year-old Zahara, 13-year-old Shiloh and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne -- went on to explain how being out of school due to the coronavirus pandemic has affected vulnerable children around the world.

The actress explained that for children suffering from abuse, school is sometimes the only way they're able to escape their abuser.

"And we know domestic violence is on the rise across the world because we're hearing horrible reports," she said. "So, within the home can be the most dangerous in the world for many people."

"We should never have children around the world that vulnerable," she added. "We should never be in that state. ... This is a time for outrage. For grand change across the world."

Still, despite it being such a trying time, Jolie also had a positive message about people around the world banding together.

"I believe in humanity," she said. "I have hope. I think we really can't afford not to have hope. As long as people are aware of how to help and what to do, they will."