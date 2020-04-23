Kashmiri leaders in Europe voice support for MSR, call for his immediate release

Leaders fighting the cause of Kashmir from across Europe have condemned and demanded the immediate release of Editor-in-Chief of Jang and Geo Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, who was arrested in a case pertaining to property bought 34 years ago.

"Geo Tv is a gem as it covers and highlights the genuine cause of Kashmir in Europe and globally and fights for their rights," she said.

"Since the foundation of the Group, they have struggled for the freedom of the press. Save this pearl and free Mir Shakeel-ur-Rahman," she added.

Tanveer Chaudhry President JKLF Europe, said: "JKLF Europe Zone demands the immediate release of Mir Shakeel-ur-Rahman and the illegal and unjust cases made against him should be withdrawn. The Group has stood with the cause of the Kashmiris."

He said that the people, who looted the country were given bail [but MSR was denied bail] This is unjust, he added.

Chairman Kashmir Council EU, Ali Raza Syed, demanded the immediate withdrawal of the unjust and baseless cases against Mir Shakeel-ur-Rehman and said that Geo has played a pivotal role in highlighting the cause of the helpless Kashmiris.

President of the International Peace Forum, a Paris-based Kashmiri rights group, said that Mir Shakeel-ur-Rahman's services and sacrifices for the independence of Kashmir are second to none.

"Today we say that NAB should release him due to his services for Kashmir so that the injustices taking place in the valley can be highlighted."

Senior politicians from across the spectrum, journalists from major media outlets and other notables have also spoken out in favour of the veteran journalist, who, local and international watchdogs believe, is being victimised for speaking truth to power.

Celebrity barrister Amal Clooney’s law firm, Doughty Street Chambers, has also filed a complaint at the United Nations (UN) against the "politically-motivated and arbitrary arrest" of MSR by the National Accountability Bureau.

World-renowned rights activist and academic Noam Chomsky on Thursday also joined the growing number of voices condemning the arrest of Jang-Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman.

The respected thinker and activist lent his support to a statement calling for the fair treatment of the senior-most journalist of Pakistan's largest media group and condemning the arbitrary nature of his arrest and more than month-long detention.

Arrest and the case

NAB had on March 12 arrested MSR in connection with property allegedly bought illegally from a government entity more than 34 years ago.

According to a Jang Group spokesperson, the property was in fact bought from a private party 34 years ago and all evidence of this was given to NAB and legal requirements fulfilled, such as duty and taxes.

According to the spokesperson, the appearance before NAB was in relation to a call-up notice for the verification of the complaint, yet an arrest was made. Islamabad High Court's recent judgment against NAB's violation of the country’s law and a violation of NAB's own rules has been committed.

"In the past 18 months, NAB has sent our reporters, producers, and editors — directly and indirectly — over a dozen notices, threatening a shutdown of our channels (via PEMRA) due to our reporting and our programmes on NAB," said the spokesperson.

"In its defense, NAB has in writing said it is a constitutionally protected institution that cannot be criticised. NAB has also, through several means, tried to persuade the group to step back, to stop stories, among other measures in its favor at the expense of the full truth."

"The Group will not stop any reporters, producers or anchors from any story that is on merit and at the same time will include NAB’s version. In this case, NAB denies all allegations above and claims they are independently pursuing all cases and have not been asked to do by the democratically elected government," the spokesperson added.

