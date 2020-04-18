Brad Pitt turned down major film role for Quentin Tarantino's 'Inglorious Basterds'

Superhero film "Kick-Ass" was jointly produced by Matthew Vaughn and Hollywood A-lister Brad Pitt.

Vaughn has revealed that he wanted Pitt to play the lead role that Nicolas Cage played in the 2010 blockbuster.

On the tenth anniversary of the movie, the filmmaker said he “courted” the "Troy" actor for several weeks to play the character of Big Daddy.

He also opened up about how much of his own money he had to put down to make it happen.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Vaughn recalled he has to mortgage his own house to finance the film since no other Hollywood studio would go near the ultra gory and expletive-ridden blockbuster.

In his pursuit of money for the film the director brought on Brad Pitt.

Vaughn said he turned to Nicolas Cage after Pitt chose to star in Quentin Tarantino’s 'Inglorious Basterds'.

“The film imagines what it would be like if the ultimate fanboy suddenly decided to play superhero, and some people mistakingly felt we were attacking the genre, but I knew Nic would buy-in," he said.