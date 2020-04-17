COVID-19: Qadri hopes 'middle path' can be reached between govt, Ulema

ISLAMABAD: I am hopeful that Ulemas will cooperate and adopt a 'middle path' for organising events for the upcoming Ramazan, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri said Friday.

Talking to media, the federal minister said that during these challenging times of the pandemic, religious scholars are expected to show sheer seriousness on the matter.



The minister also asserted that the incumbent government has taken all steps to ensure the health and well-being of its people and if the number for coronavirus cases surge because of any negligence, the situation will be out of control.

Describing tomorrow’s consultative meeting with government officials as ‘critically important’ in formulating a roadmap for the month of Ramazan, the top cleric said that the religious fraternity will present their point of view in front of the government tomorrow.

“We have contacted religious scholars from various schools of thought in this regard. We will also meet Prime Minister Imran Khan after our meeting slated with the president for tomorrow,” the minister informed.



Assuring that the Ulema's stance will not be ignored while crucial decisions are made, Qadri said that the government has imposed a partial lockdown across the country and has not issued directives to close mosques completely. Instead, officials have instructed to reduce the crowd at places of worship to contain the spread of coronavirus, he said.

“All religious ceremonies can be conducted with vigilance and integration during the holy month of Ramazan”, said the minister, adding that the government let alone cannot fight the pandemic and Ulemas will have to play a pivotal role in containing the spread of the coronavirus.

Earlier in the day, President Arif Alvi spoke to JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and took his advice on limiting congregations at mosques during Ramazan. The President also took Maulana Fazl’s advice on the Taraweeh prayers held during Ramazan.

Ramazan, the month when Muslims all around the world fast, is merely days away. Due to the pandemic and measures to curb its spread, strict lockdown measures have been ordered by the government, both federal and provincial, until April 30.