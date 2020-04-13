Machine Gun Kelly needs Shawn Mendes' approval to put up 'Pretty Toxic Revolver' on streaming

Machine Gun Kelly has sampled Shawn Mendes on his track "Pretty Toxic Revolver" and is waiting for the latter's clearance to put the song up on streaming.

The Cleveland rapper released the song on April 10 as part of his Lockdown Session series.

The track features a sample of Mendes' vocal. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, the rapper wrote :"If @ShawnMendes clears his vocal we sampled for “Pretty Toxic Revolver” we’ll put up on streaming "



