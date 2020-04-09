close
Thu Apr 09, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

World

Web Desk
April 9, 2020

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle readjust birthday plans for Archie amid lockdown

World

Web Desk
Thu, Apr 09, 2020
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle readjust birthday plans for Archie amid lockdown. Photo: Hello Magazinfr4e

With COVID-19 wreaking havoc on the state of the world at the moment, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are rethinking Archie’s birthday plans at the moment.

A source close to Us Weekly revealed that previously, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s original plan was to visit the Queen for Archie’s first birthday, out in Balmoral, Scotland.

However, with the current state of the world in utter disarray, that does not seem likely. The couple has momentarily decided that that they will push the plan up and will visit the Queen on a later date. Instead, the couple plans to host a rather small celebration in LA.

Apparently, "It will be just the three of them," the insider says, noting that Meghan’s bestie, Jessica Mulroney, was scheduled to attend, but the Suits alum "refuses to take any risks" with guests or travel.

Latest News

More From World