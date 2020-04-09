Prince Harry, Meghan Markle readjust birthday plans for Archie amid lockdown

With COVID-19 wreaking havoc on the state of the world at the moment, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are rethinking Archie’s birthday plans at the moment.

A source close to Us Weekly revealed that previously, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s original plan was to visit the Queen for Archie’s first birthday, out in Balmoral, Scotland.

However, with the current state of the world in utter disarray, that does not seem likely. The couple has momentarily decided that that they will push the plan up and will visit the Queen on a later date. Instead, the couple plans to host a rather small celebration in LA.

Apparently, "It will be just the three of them," the insider says, noting that Meghan’s bestie, Jessica Mulroney, was scheduled to attend, but the Suits alum "refuses to take any risks" with guests or travel.