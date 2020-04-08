Boxer Amir Khan set to distribute ration among 10,000 Pakistani families

British Pakistani boxer Amir Khan has announced food for 10,000 Pakistani families amid the coronavirus lockdown.



The former world champion took to Instagram sharing his photo and wrote, “I’m giving out food Tomorrow to the people of Pakistan. 10,000 families will receive aid.”.





He also shared a video from his Islamabad boxing academy, where ration bags were being prepared for distribution.

Amir wrote, “Seeing everyone suffer in Pakistan with food shortage due to the corona virus I have made bags which contain rice, flour, daal, chick peas, juices, water, powder milk, bars of soap.”

“I would like to thank the Pakistan Army for helping us distributing the bags. The bags will be distributed tomorrow from Amir Khan boxing hall in Islamabad 2pm.”

“Over 5,000 bags will be given out to those in need. @amirkhanfoundation.”



Amir Khan had announced to donate Rs40 million to Pakistan to help fight the novel coronavirus.

Khan also offered his Islamabad boxing academy as a quarantine center for the coronavirus patients.