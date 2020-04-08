Rita Wilson wants her funeral to be a 'Party'

Rita Wilson has revealed the two things she requested from husband Tom Hanks if she dies before him .

The showbiz star has said that she had 'very serious discussions' with Tom, 63, about how she wanted him and their two sons Chet, 29, and Truman, 24, to handle her death.



'I said to him, ''Look, if something happens and I should go before you then I just want you to know that there's a couple of things that I want. One is that I want you to be super sad for a really long time,' Rita said as the audience and Kelly laughed.

'The second thing was that I wanted a party. I wanted to have a celebration and I wanted to have a lot of singing and dancing and people telling stories and to feel like that was being celebrated,' she added.



Their conversation led to the song 'Throw Me A Party' that was featured on Rita's fourth studio album 'Halfway To Home' released in March 2019.