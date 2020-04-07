World leaders, British royal family pray for PM Boris Johnson's speedy recovery

BIRMINGHAM: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancée Carrie Symonds, both suffering from coronavirus, have received thousands of messages of support from Prime Minister Imran Khan, the British royal family and other leaders.

Johnson, who developed symptoms of COVID-19 12 days ago, was admitted to London's St Thomas’ hospital on Sunday evening upon his doctor's advice for further tests, but on Monday evening he was moved to ICU after he experienced breathing difficulties.



As the news surfaced, messages of support wishing him and Symonds a speedy recovery flooded in, not only from leaders around the world but also politicians from the ruling and opposition parties in the UK.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also conveyed his "best wishes and prayers for the earliest recovery and good health of PM [Boris Johnson]".

The Queen was also informed about his health condition. Today, she extended her best wishes to Boris and Carrie.

A statement released by Buckingham Palace said that Queen Elizabeth II has sent a personal message to the British prime minister and his family, saying that they are in her thoughts.

“Her Majesty wished the Prime Minister a full and speedy recovery,” the statement said.

Other members of the royal family who extended their support include Prince Williams. A message shared on the official Twitter account of the Duke & Duchess of Cambridge stated:

“Our thoughts are with the Prime Minister and his family, who like so many in the UK and around the world are affected by coronavirus. We wish him a speedy recovery at this difficult time”.

World leaders who shared their messages of support for Johnson include US President Donald Trump, President Macron of France, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif from Pakistan.

US President Trump said that Boris Johnson is a very good friend of his and a friend to the US.

During his daily press briefing, President Trump said, “It's very sad to hear that he was taken to the ICU and Americans are praying for his recovery.”

”He (Boris) is a really good friend, very strong, very resolute, doesn’t quit, doesn’t give up,” said the US president.

Canada’s Prime Minister Trudeau said that he hopes to see his British counterpart back in office soon.

In a message on social media, Trudeau said:

“Sending my best wishes to Prime Minister Boris Johnson for a full and speedy recovery. My thoughts are with you and your family right now. Hope to see you back at Number 10 soon.”

French President Emmanuel Macron also extended his support for the British prime minister. In his message, President Macron said, “I send all my support to Boris Johnson, to his family and to the British people at this difficult moment. I wish him a speedy recovery at this testing time.”

Pakistani opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif sent his best wishes and prayers to Johnson for his early recovery.

“Deeply concerned to learn that Prime Minister @BorisJohnson has been shifted to ICU on account of the Covid-19 related illness.

"We send him our best wishes and prayers for early recovery and hope that he will soon take up his national responsibility,” he said.



Since then, politicians from both the ruling Conservatives and opposition parties — Labour, Lib Dems and Scottish National Party (SNP) — expressed their support and prayers for Johnson and Symonds' quick recovery.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was praying for the prime minister’s swift recovery. St Thomas’ Hospital, where the British premier has been admitted, "has some of the finest medical staff in the world", he said.



“He couldn’t be in safer hands.”

Opposition leader Sir Keri Starmer — who was recently elected to lead the opposition Labour Party — said that the news of Johnson being admitted to the intensive care unit was "terrible news" .

“All the country’s thoughts are with the Prime Minster and his family during this incredibly difficult time,” said Starmer.

Johnson's predecessors David Cameron and Theresa May have also sent their messages of support for him.

Former PM David Cameron said that everyone wanted Johnson to be safe, well and back in Downing Street.

Cameron said, “My thoughts and prayers are with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his family”.

The former PM, who is also a friend of Johnson, said, “He is a very tough, very resilient and very fit person, with a tremendous zest for life. Get well soon Boris - we all want you safe, well and back in Downing Street.”

Another former prime minister, Theresa May, said that her thoughts and prayers were with Johnson and his family.

“This horrific virus does not discriminate. Anyone can get it. Anyone can spread it. Please #StayHomeSaveLives,”said May, who was the second premier to have resigned over the Brexit crisis. Her resignation led to Johnson being elected as leader of the ruling Conservative party and subsequently the prime ministership.

Former chancellor Sajid Javed also said the British premier is one of the strongest people he knows and his thoughts are with him, Carrie and his family.

“Get well soon, the country needs you,” added Javed.

Labour’s Khalid Mahmood, who is an MP from Birmingham, said Johnson being shifted to the ICU was "sad news".



“All our thoughts, prayers and best wishes to him for a quick recovery. Thank you to the wonderful NHS staff for doing a tremendous job,” added Mahmood, who is the most senior Muslim member of the British Parliament.

Baroness Sayeeda Warsi, who’s been a strong critic of Johnson, also prayed for his speedy recovery. In her message on social media, the Conservative party member said:

“This is deeply worrying - my thoughts and prayers are with the PM and his family - especially Carrie Symonds at this difficult time.

"Hoping and praying Boris makes a full recovery InshaAllah.”

According to a statement released by Downing Street on Tuesday afternoon, the Prime Minister is in “stable” condition and in "good spirits and receiving standard oxygen treatment".

“He has not required mechanical ventilation or invasive respiratory support and is breathing without any other assistance,” said the official statement.