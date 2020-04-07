Sugar Crisis: PM Imran to take a decision on April 25, says SAPM Awan

Prime Minister Imran Khan will take action against those involved in the sugar crisis after the commission probing the matter submitted a final report, SAPM Dr Firdous Awan said Tuesday, a day after the major cabinet reshuffle in which Khusro Bakhtiar was removed as food security minister.

"PM Imran reassured the cabinet once again that he has been working to protect small farmers and to provide sugar at cheap rates to the public," she said.



"To ensure that sugar be provided at cheap rates to the public, PM Imran ordered this inquiry so that the facts would come forward," she said.



