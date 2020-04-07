Coronavirus: All that we know about UK PM Boris Johnson's health conditions for now

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was shifted to the Intensive Care of a hospital he had been admitted in on Monday after his coronavirus symptoms worsened. Here's what we know, so far, about his condition.

A Downing Street spokesperson confirmed the British prime minister had been shifted to the intensive care. "Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the prime minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the intensive care unit at the hospital,” he said.

The British prime minister, as per reports, was conscious and the decision was taken as a precautionary measure in case he required ventilation.



Johnson was reportedly admitted to the hospital around 7 p.m. local time (2 p.m. ET). Before he was moved to the intensive care, officials said the leader was “under observation” in St. Thomas’ Hospital in central London

It has been 11 days now since the UK prime minister has been diagnosed with the coronavirus. A high temperature, fever, and persistent cough are some of his symptoms, as per officials.

The Times of London reported that Johnson was given oxygen treatment when he was admitted to the hospital. The government neither confirmed nor denied the development.