New York's coronavirus deaths surpass 3,500 bringing US tally to over 8,000

The most devastated state of the United States from coronavirus is still New York where death toll on Saturday surpassed 3,500 as confirmed cases rose to 113,704, bringing the US total to more than 8,000 fatalities and 295,000 cases.

The US will likely go down as the country that was supposedly best prepared to fight a pandemic but ended up catastrophically overmatched, The Washington Post reported on Saturday.

An investigation by the US newspaper revealed alarm and dismay among scientists at health laboratories about the US president Donald Trump administration’s reliance on a flawed coronavirus test developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also criticized Trump and said that the US would be “hurting itself as much as Canada” by stopping shipments of critical medical supplies.