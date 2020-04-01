Kate Middleton set to be disappointed by Wimbledon 2020 cancellation: Here's why

The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC ) has cancelled Wimbledon 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement issued by the organizers said: "It is with great regret that the Main Board of the All England Club (AELTC) and the Committee of Management of The Championships have today decided that The Championships 2020 will be cancelled due to public health concerns linked to the coronavirus epidemic. The 134th Championships will instead be staged from 28 June to 11 July 2021."



Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton is the patron of AELTC since 2016 and has always been a huge tennis fan.

According to local media, Kate is set to be disappointed by the AELTC's announcement.

Hello magazine reported that Kate took over as AELTC patron from the Queen who held the role for 64 years. The magazine reported that the Duchess of Cambridge has attended the tennis tournament every year since her wedding.