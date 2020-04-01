Kylie Jenner’s beauty company to start production of hand sanitisers

Kylie Jenner’s beauty empire has seemingly come forth with a decision to manufacture hand sanitisers amid the coronavirus pandemic of lately.



It looks like the reality TV star wants to help people combat the deadly virus and as a result will be making hand washes and sanitisers.

However, it looks like she would really be profiting off the pandemic, unless the products made under her beauty like Kylie Skin are for free.

The initiative is taken in collaboration with Kylie’s mother and momager Kris Jenner.

On Tuesday, Kris Jenner partnered with Coty, the beauty conglomerate and Kylie Skin investor, to manufacture hand sanitiser for hospitals in southern California.

“The custom hand sanitizer includes a special message for recipients: ‘Dedicated to first responders working to support our communities,'” according to a press release.

As revealed by a representative of the brand, the hand sanitiser will be made by Coty’s factories and will not affect the production of Kylie Skin products.

Kylie Jenner made a whopping $1 million donation last week to help supply protective gear to paramedical and healthcare staff fighting the COVID-19.