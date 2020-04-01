Prince William wants to ‘help’ by returning as an air ambulance pilot during COVID-19

Amid the growing health concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the British royal family have socially isolated themselves in their estates across the country.

During this social distancing, Prince William privately admitted that he wishes to return to the front lines as an air ambulance pilot.

A source told The Sun, “William has been seriously considering returning as an air ambulance pilot to help in the current pandemic. He knows the whole country is doing its bit and he wants to help."

However, it is "complicated as he was originally grounded from the job so that he could become a senior working royal."

The source concluded by saying, “That role is even more important now given that Charles has been ill, Harry has walked away with Meghan, and Andrew has been effectively barred from public life. But William is very keen to do anything he can to help.”