Selena Gomez donates to hard-hit NYC hospital where she was once treated

After Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds discreetly dropped donations for four of New York’s hardest-hit hospitals, Selena Gomez too is now stepping in to contribute.

The vocal powerhouse announced on Tuesday that she will be pitching in to help the medical staff at New York’s Cedars-Sinai, where the singer had been under treatment in the past.

Turning to Twitter, Selena wrote: "So thankful for every single medical professional who is putting their health on the line to take care of others.”

"I’m donating to @CedarsSinai as they are low on masks and ventilators. They’ve taken such good care of me so it’s my turn to show my gratitude,” she added.

The hospital extended gratitude to the singer for helping out during these catastrophic times, and wrote: "Thank you for supporting our #HealthcareHeroes! If anyone wants to join @selenagomez and support Cedars-Sinai, please visit our website for more info.”

Earlier, Hollywood’s power couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds also contributed a massive amount of $100,000 to each of the four worst-affected hospitals, Elmhurst, NYU Hospital, Mount Sinai and Northern Westchester, situated in New York which out of all US states, currently has the highest number of coronavirus cases.