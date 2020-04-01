Sophie Turner reveals Joe Jonas feels like in prison with her in self-isolation

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have restricted themselves to their home amidst the coronavirus scare.

The couple has been updating fans on what they have been up to while social distancing on their social media. But Sophie is yet to confirm if she is pregnant.

The 'Game of Thrones' star, in a recent interview, spilled more beans on her and Joe's self-quarantine life.

Responding to a question about how Joe is handling the social distancing, Turner admitted: "Everything seems to be working out in my favour here because Joe is a real social butterfly. He struggles and spends time with me. It's like prison for him, but it's great for me."

Turner continued: "I'm an introvert, I'm a homebody. If I could stay at home all day I would, so this is great for me. I leave the house once a day to walk my dog and that's it. I see how people are finding it difficult, but I don't understand how people are really struggling to practice social distancing. All you have to do is stay at home and get drunk at home. It's great,"

The actress also shared that she loves the fact that she doesn't have to dress up while showing off her grey sweatpants to Conan!