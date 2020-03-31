Coronavirus outbreak has brands changing logos to promote social distancing

Several internationally renowned brands, including McDonald's, have revamped their logos to promote social distancing as the coronavirus pandemic creates a havoc across the globe.



At a time when governments around the world are calling on masses to practice social distancing to ensure the disease does not spread, internationally renowned brands are doing the same.

The fast-food brand McDonald's Brasil distanced its ‘M’ logo in a bid to spread awareness in this regard.



The automobile company Audi in a tweet said: "Stay at home, keep your distance, stay healthy, support each other – we are in this together."

The sports equipment manufacturing company, Nike, also appealed to the people to stay indoors.

Globally, more than 37,000 deaths have been recorded, of which most have been in Europe since the virus first emerged in December.

Meanwhile, more than 785,000 COVID-19 cases have been registered in 200 countries and territories.