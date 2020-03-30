Prince Charles out of self-isolation, says Clarence House

Prince Charles is out of self-isolation seven days after testing positive for coronavirus.

The Prince of Wales spent seven days self-isolating in Scotland after testing positive and displaying mild symptoms, according to BBC.

The Duchess of Cornwall will continue to self-isolate until the end of the week. She was also tested for the COVID-19 and did not have the virus.

Clarence House said the prince was in good health and was following the government's restrictions.

"Clarence House has confirmed today that, having consulted with his doctor, the Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation," a spokesman said.

Prince Charles spent his seven days of quarantine at his Birkhall home on the royal Balmoral estate.



