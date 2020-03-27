UK health secretary Hancock tests positive for coronovirus

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Friday he tested positive for COVID-19, hours after British Prime MInister Boris Johnson also confirmed he has the coronavirus with mild symptoms.

Hancock made the announcement on his Twitter account.""I‘ve tested positive. Thankfully my symptoms are mild and I’m working from home & self-isolating," he said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed today that he has tested positive for the coronavirus, adding in the same vein that he will continue to lead the government's response to the virus via video conference.

In a video message, Johnson said that he developed mild symptoms during the last 24 hours.

Johnson said that he is working from home, adding that he will continue to "lead the government’s response via video-conference as we (UK) fight this virus".

A day earlier, Prince Charles, the eldest son and heir to Queen Elizabeth II, also tested positive with mild symptoms.

The 71-year-old is self-isolating in Scotland along with his wife Camilla, who was also tested but does not have COVID-19, Clarence House said. In a separate statement, Buckingham Palace said the queen, 93, was in "good health" and had not seen her son for two weeks.



There are more than 11,600 confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK. More than 570 people have died from the disease.