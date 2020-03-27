UK PM Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday.

In a video message, Johnson said that he developed mild symptoms during the last 24 hours.

"On the advice of the Chief Medical Officer I have taken a test that has come out positive," he said.

The British prime minister is self-isolating at Downing Street, his place of residence, he revealed.

Johnson said that he is working from home, adding in his tweet that he will continue to "lead the government’s response via video-conference as we (UK) fight this virus".

He lauded the volunteers against the fight saying that 600,000 have come forth to register.

The UK prime minister urged people to stay at homes and practice self-isolation.

A day earlier, Prince Charles, the eldest son and heir to Queen Elizabeth II, also tested positive with mild symptoms.

"The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus," Charles’ office said in a statement. "He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.

The 71-year-old is self-isolating in Scotland along with his wife Camilla, who was also tested but does not have COVID-19, Clarence House said. In a separate statement, Buckingham Palace said the queen, 93, was in "good health" and had not seen her son for two weeks.

There are more than 11,600 confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK. More than 570 people have died from the disease.