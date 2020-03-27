Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson welcome 'baby boy Bo' amid quarantine: Photos

Miley Cyrus and beau Cody Simpson have welcomed their new furry friend while social distancing due to coronavirus pandemic.



The lovebirds seem to have a great fun amid self-isolation as the gave shelter to a rescued puppy dog. They affectionately call him as 'Bo'.

The Australian singer took to his social media handle and introduced 'Bo' to his Instafam as he shared a few videos and an adorable picture of himself and Miley cuddling with their new doggo.

"Baby boy Bo. Stay safe everyone," read Cody Simpson's caption. The picture looks nothing less than a family portrait as Miley, Cody and Bo snuggle together on the grass.

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson share a quarantine selfie as they cuddle with their adopted puppy dog, 'Bo'.



Baby Bo gets his name from Miley Cyrus' dad, Billy Ray Cyrus. The country music stalwart was given the nickname Bo in his high school. Miley adopted Bo from Melissa Bacelar, the owner of The Wagmor Luxury Spa, Hotel & Rescue in Studio City.

