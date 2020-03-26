UAE launches three-day disinfection campaign to halt virus' spread

UAE launched a nationwide three-day disinfection campaign, beginning on Thursday, to curb the spread of coronavirus as the country's infected toll crossed 300.

The authorities late Wednesday announced the campaign and urged masses to stay indoors and leave only if its is absolutely necessary.

"During this period, the movement of the traffic and the public will be restricted, while public transpiration and metro services will be halted," reported the Emirates News Agency.

People working in vital sectors, including energy, telcommunications, health, education, security, law enforcement, military, postal service, shipping and logistics, medicines, water, food, civil aviation, airports, passports and others were allowed to perform their duties.

"Pharmacies, and food retail outlets in the UAE, including cooperative societies, grocery stores, and supermarkets, will be allowed to operate 24 hours, as per a circular issued earlier by the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, NCEMA," reported the publication.