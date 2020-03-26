close
Thu Mar 26, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

World

Web Desk
March 26, 2020

Boxer Amir Khan offers his luxurious building to treat coronavirus patients

World

Web Desk
Thu, Mar 26, 2020
Boxer Amir Khan offers his luxurious building to treat Coronavirus patients

Pakistani origin British boxer Amir Khan has offered to give his 60,000 square foot four-storey building to help people affected by the coronavirus.

The boxer took to Instagram and shared a photo with the same building at the back and wrote, “I am aware of how difficult it is for the public to get a hospital bed in this tragic time.”

He added, “I am prepared to give my 60,000 square foot 4 story building which is due to be a wedding hall and retail outlet to help people affected by the coronavirus.”

He offered his luxurious building to the National Health Service (NHS) for treating COVID-19 patients.

Amir also urged people to keep themselves safe.

Over 9,000 cases tested positive for coronavirus with the death toll crossing 450 in the UK.

Latest News

More From World