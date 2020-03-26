Boxer Amir Khan offers his luxurious building to treat coronavirus patients

Pakistani origin British boxer Amir Khan has offered to give his 60,000 square foot four-storey building to help people affected by the coronavirus.



The boxer took to Instagram and shared a photo with the same building at the back and wrote, “I am aware of how difficult it is for the public to get a hospital bed in this tragic time.”

He added, “I am prepared to give my 60,000 square foot 4 story building which is due to be a wedding hall and retail outlet to help people affected by the coronavirus.”

He offered his luxurious building to the National Health Service (NHS) for treating COVID-19 patients.



Amir also urged people to keep themselves safe.

Over 9,000 cases tested positive for coronavirus with the death toll crossing 450 in the UK.