Boxer Amir Khan offers his luxurious building to treat coronavirus patients

Pakistani origin British boxer Amir Khan has offered to give his 60,000 square foot four-storey building to help people affected by the coronavirus.
The boxer took to Instagram and shared a photo with the same building at the back and wrote, “I am aware of how difficult it is for the public to get a hospital bed in this tragic time.”
He added, “I am prepared to give my 60,000 square foot 4 story building which is due to be a wedding hall and retail outlet to help people affected by the coronavirus.”
He offered his luxurious building to the National Health Service (NHS) for treating COVID-19 patients.
Amir also urged people to keep themselves safe.
Over 9,000 cases tested positive for coronavirus with the death toll crossing 450 in the UK.
