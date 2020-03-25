Bangladesh cricket team to donate half of their salaries for coronavirus

Bangladesh's national cricketers will donate half of their monthly remuneration to their government's relief fund to fight the novel coronavirus (COVID-10) pandemic, Dhaka Tribune reported.

As per the publication, of the 27 cricketers making the donations, 17 are centrally contracted while the remaining 10 players also members of the side.

The team will donate a total of 3million takas (PKR 5.5m) after which tax deductions will see the amount reduced to TK2.5m (PKR 4.8m).

"...The outbreak of coronavirus is also increasing in Bangladesh. We, the cricketers, are trying to aware people in social media to take necessary steps to prevent this pandemic...we are 27 cricketers giving half of our monthly salaries to help against coronavirus. After excluding the tax the amount might be approximately 25 lakh around," a joint statement shared by ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal said.

Tamim Iqbal urged people to practice the required medical protocols.

"... If we can take the responsibilities and try to make contribution wholeheartedly rather than criticizing others, then we can win the war against coronavirus. Everyone please stay home, stay safe. Be well and keep our country safe."