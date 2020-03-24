Queen Elizabeth looking to 'normalize' her relationship with Harry and Meghan

Shockwaves were sent down the world when senior royal family members Meghan Markle and Prince Harry decided to make an exit.

And while some tensions were expected to take place between the Sussex pair and Queen Elizabeth, the latest intel suggests that Her Majesty is putting in all her efforts to make things normal after the big decision.

As per a report by Glamour, the Queen has certainly not let go off Harry and Meghan with the Duke of Sussex being told by his grandmother he is “always welcome back.”

On the other hand, People also reported that the Queen had personally reached out to the couple to invite them to the Windsor church service.

“It was a really sweet gesture that the Queen asked them to church. It’s telling in the sense that these two are still her family. And as a family, they all love each other,” the source said.

This comes following multiple statements by Her Majesty about the pair’s exit, in which she reassured the public that “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved members.”