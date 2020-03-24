close
Tue Mar 24, 2020
March 24, 2020

Prince George’s Mother’s Day gift for Kate Middleton has the internet swooning

Tue, Mar 24, 2020
Prince George’s mother’s day gift for Kate Middleton has the internet swooning. Photo: Insider

Mother’s Day is the epitome of international events celebrated all across the world, however, it appears as though the British celebrate it on the 22nd.

Mother’s Day, for British households, was turned ever so sweet after Kate Middleton posted a picture of Prince George’s Mother’s Day card.

Through their official Instagram, the royal couple captioned their post, writing, “To mothers new and old and families spending today together and apart—we are thinking of you all at this difficult time. Happy Mother’s Day.”

They shared a total of four pictures featuring Kate, Prince William, Princess Charlotte and a throwback picture of Kate with her mother as well as that of, Prince William with his mother and younger brother.

What stood out amongst it all was the homemade Mother’s Day card Prince George made.


