Queen Elizabeth calls for UK to unite in the battle against coronavirus

With the coronavirus sweeping over the world, the British royal family is vowing to play their part in containing the infectious disease.

In a statement released, Queen Elizabeth II addressed the global pandemic and shared that the United Kingdom much like in past, has to stand together in the face of the threat and play their part in ensuring safety for all.

The official Twitter handle of the royal family issued the statement by Her Majesty saying the UK is “entering a period of great concern and uncertainty”, and went on to say that the country’s “history has been forged by people and communities coming together to work as one”.

The Queen’s message had come after she along with Prince Philip left for Windsor Castle from Buckingham Palace.

“We are all being advised to change our normal routines and regular patterns of life for the greater good of the communities we live in and, in particular, to protect the most vulnerable within them,” she said.

“At times such as these, I am reminded that our nation’s history has been forged by people and communities coming together to work as one, concentrating our combined efforts with a focus on the common goal,” she added.

Praising the efforts put in by scientists and medical officials around the world in the state of emergency worldwide, she urged everyone to do their part in battling the pandemic.

“Many of us will need to find new ways of staying in touch with each other and making sure that loved ones are safe. I am certain we are up to that challenge. You can be assured that my family and I stand ready to play our part,” she added.

Earlier, Prince William had also issued a statement on the official Kensington Royal social media urging the public to stay strong and together during the global pandemic.

“Whenever and wherever adversity strikes, the people of the U.K. have a unique ability to pull together,” William said, adding: “The way that local communities support those affected shows the very best of our values and human nature.”

“The public’s desire to help in the wake of tragedy needs to be managed and channelled in the best possible way — which is why the establishment of the National Emergencies Trust was so important.”

“The NET has launched an appeal to raise funds to help local charities support individuals suffering hardship as a result of the #coronavirus outbreak,” he continued.