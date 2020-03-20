Gal Gadot faces backlash for celeb-packed ‘Imagine’ singalong amid coronavirus

As the coronavirus outbreak has caused widespread social distancing, 'Wonder Woman' actress Gal Gadot has shared a heartfelt message on Instagram and recruited her celebrity pals to help spread some positivity in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 3-minute clip then cuts to a montage of Gadot, Mark Ruffalo, Will Ferrell and other Hollywood elites singing the lyrics of the late Beatle star’s opus, which envisions a world without strife.



But Gal Gadot’s attempt to cheer up coronavirus isolationists with a celeb-studded cover of John Lennon’s “Imagine” backfired after Twitter users wondered why they couldn’t send money instead.

Even her musical morale boost rang hollow with the social media users, who labeled the video “cringe” and “out of touch.”

Gal Gadot shared the montage of singing stars on her Instagram. The actress says in the video that day six of her self-quarantine got her feeling "a bit philosophical." "This virus has affected the entire world, everyone. Doesn't matter who you are, where you're from, we're all in this together," she said.



She said what inspired her to make the video was seeing a video from Italy of a man playing "Imagine" on his saxophone from his balcony. "It was so powerful and pure," Gadot said. Then she started singing the first few bars of "Imagine." The video was edited together so that each star involved sang a line or two, following Gadot.





In just 20 hours, Gadot's Instagram video got nearly 5 million views. It also inspired people around the world to sing their own version of the song at home and post it on social media. Gadot re-shared some on her Instagram story.



This is just the latest act of solidarity from celebrities during the coronavirus outbreak. Other stars have put on at-home concerts that they live-streamed on social media for their fans at home.