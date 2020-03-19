Sajal Ali, Ahad Raza Mir's unseen pics from wedding festivities

Pakistan’s newlyweds Sajal Ali and Ahad Raza Mir, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Abu Dhabi last week, still storm social media with their unseen photos taken during the couple's pre-wedding festivities.

Shortly after their wedding ceremony, the internet was flooded with pictures and videos of the couple's auspicious event attended by their families, relatives and close friends.

Here are some unseen and adorable photos of the married couple's wedding ceremony.



A sweet glimpse from Sajal Ali and Ahad Raza Mir’s Mehndi ceremony graced by fellow celebrities.





Ahad took to his Instagram and shared stunning photos of himself along with her bride Sajal from Emirate's Palace - Abu Dhabi





Sajal also mesmerised her fans by sharing latest photos of her wedding on social media.



Zara Noor Abbas, Mira Sethi, Aiman Khan, Iqra Aziz, Hajra Yamin, Zeba Bakhtiar, Momal Ayesha Jehanzeb, Sana Javed, Sadaf Kanwal and many others felicitated the gorgeous couple.

