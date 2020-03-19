close
Thu Mar 19, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 19, 2020

Sajal Ali, Ahad Raza Mir's unseen pics from wedding festivities

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Mar 19, 2020

Pakistan’s newlyweds Sajal Ali and Ahad Raza Mir, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Abu Dhabi last week, still storm social media with their  unseen  photos taken during the couple's pre-wedding  festivities.

Shortly after their wedding ceremony, the internet was flooded with pictures and videos of the couple's auspicious event attended by their families, relatives and close friends.

Here are some unseen and adorable photos of the married couple's  wedding ceremony.

A sweet glimpse from Sajal  Ali and Ahad Raza Mir’s Mehndi ceremony  graced by fellow celebrities.


Ahad took to his Instagram and shared stunning photos  of himself along with her bride Sajal from Emirate's Palace - Abu Dhabi


Sajal also mesmerised her fans by sharing latest photos of her wedding on social media.

Zara Noor Abbas, Mira Sethi, Aiman Khan, Iqra Aziz, Hajra Yamin, Zeba Bakhtiar, Momal Ayesha Jehanzeb, Sana Javed, Sadaf Kanwal and many others felicitated the gorgeous couple.  

