Belgium imposes lockdown over coronavirus

In an attempt to stop coronavirus, Belgium declared a lockdown for the entire country from Wednesday (18 March) until 5 April, following the several European countries, including neighbouring France, which took the same decision earlier this week.

According to details, people will only be allowed to leave their homes for food shopping, to go to the doctor, or to go to work if there's no possibility to work from home.



The lockdown is set to start on Wednesday (17 March) and run until 5 April. Belgian police will be responsible for strictly enforcing this confinement.

All non-essential stores will be closed. Food stores, supermarkets, pharmacies, newsagents and banks will remain open. The country’s borders will not be closed.

The decision taken by Belgium’s National Security Council (CNS) on Tuesday comes only hours after the new emergency government of Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes was sworn in by the country’s sovereign, King Philippe.



Wilmes urged the population to stay at home. People will be allowed to go out in an emergency or to a supermarket, pharmacies and doctors. Any gatherings and meetings are prohibited.